site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-willy-adames-not-starting-monday-748834 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Willy Adames: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adames isn't in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.
Adames has gone just 1-for-16 with a double, one run and eight strikeouts over the past five games. In his absence Monday, Joey Wendle will take over at shortstop and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.