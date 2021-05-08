site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Willy Adames: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Adames isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics.
Adames has gone 3-for-14 with a run, a walk and nine strikeouts in his last four games. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop while Yandy Diaz plays third base and Yoshi Tsutsugo starts at first base.
