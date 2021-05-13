site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Willy Adames: Not starting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Adames isn't starting Thursday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Adames had gone hitless with five strikeouts in six at-bats across his last two games. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop while Mike Brosseau starts at third base.
