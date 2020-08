Adames went 3-for-5 with a walk, double, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Red Sox.

Adames extended his hitting streak to four games and contributed to the Rays' offensive barrage in Boston. One day after clubbing his first home run of the season, Adames recorded his third multi-hit effort of the campaign. Across 64 plate appearances this season, Adames is hitting .286/.375/.482 with 12 runs scored and five RBI.