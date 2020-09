Adames went 1-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old shortstop pushed his season on-base percentage to an impressive .376 with Tuesday's busy night. In the process, Adames snapped a brief 0-for-12 skid that had encompassed his last three games, and based on a 5-for-7 tally over his first two games of the month, he's still hitting a solid .286 through his first six September contests.