Adames went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. He's 4-for-14 with three RBI, Friday's walk and two runs in the four games since returning from an illness.

The rookie is closing out the season on a high note, as Friday's production pushed his September average to .325. He's now now contributed a trio of two-hit efforts in the last six contests, and his 25 hits and 13 walks have led to a spectacular .422 on-base percentage in September.