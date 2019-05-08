Adames went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Adames' numbers are back to trending in the right direction after a brief late-April slide. The young shortstop is 7-for-17 with a double, two RBI, two walks and four runs over the first five games he's suited up for in May, raising his average 34 points to .234 in the process. However, the 23-year-old's .299 on-base percentage still has plenty of room for improvement, with the current 49-point disparity between that number and last year's .348 figure at least partly tied to Adames' reduced patience at the dish. Whereas he averaged 4.11 pitches per plate appearance in 2018, Adames is seeing only 3.69 offerings per at-bat thus far this season.