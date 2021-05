Adames went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, two walks and two runs in a win over the Mets on Saturday.

It was an extremely rare taste of offensive success for Adames, who's slashing just .187/.237/.341 even when factoring in Saturday's productive day. The 25-year-old has shown some signs of life at the plate over the last 10 games by hitting .242 with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI and six runs during that span, but he's also struck out at a mammoth 48.6 percent during that sample.