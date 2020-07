Adames went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Adames' eighth-inning single brought the Rays to within two runs before the comeback stalled. The 24-year-old shortstop will look to build on a 2019 season that saw him take a step back in both batting average and on-base percentage but that also featured new career highs in home runs (20) and RBI (52).