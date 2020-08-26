site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Willy Adames: Out of Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Aug 26, 2020
Adames is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Orioles.
This will be Adames' second day off in the last 15 games. He is hitting .333/.418/.688 with three home runs and zero steals over that stretch. Joey Wendle gets the start at shortstop and will bat third.
