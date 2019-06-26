Rays' Willy Adames: Posts eighth homer
Adames went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in a 9-4 loss against the Twins on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old has been very inconsistent lately. He posted a five-game hitting streak last week, but after going 3-for-4 on Friday, Adames went 0-for-7 over the next two games. The multi-hit game Tuesday, though, has his average back above .250. He is hitting .253 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 32 runs and three steals in 257 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...