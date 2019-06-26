Adames went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in a 9-4 loss against the Twins on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has been very inconsistent lately. He posted a five-game hitting streak last week, but after going 3-for-4 on Friday, Adames went 0-for-7 over the next two games. The multi-hit game Tuesday, though, has his average back above .250. He is hitting .253 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 32 runs and three steals in 257 at-bats this season.