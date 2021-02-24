Adames trained "harder than last year" this offseason after a significantly underwhelming finish to the 2020 season and postseason, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Adames split his training time between Miami and Santiago in the Dominican Republic this offseason after hitting just .149 over his last 18 games and following it up with an even more meager .136 mark in the postseason. Like teammate Kevin Kiermaier, Adames confessed to fears of being traded this past offseason, but he's back in his usual starting shortstop role and is looking forward to seeing if his offseason work pays dividends. "Hopefully this year is a little bit different for me in a good way," Adames said. "I'm just happy to be around, just happy to be back and can't wait to be on the field and show what we can do."