Adames went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 win over the Royals.

The bottom of the order did most of the damage for the Rays in this one, as the trio of Joey Wendle, Adames and Kevin Kiermaier combined for five hits, four runs and two RBI. The steal was Adames' first of the year, but perhaps more importantly he didn't strike out, the first time he's avoided fanning in a start since April 3. On the season, the shortstop has a shaky .204/.232/.370 slash line with two homers, four RBI and six runs through 17 games.