Adames went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a win over the Yankees on Monday.

Adames' multi-hit effort was his second over the first four games he's suited up for in the second half. The young shortstop's fantasy managers are looking for an offensive turnaround for Adames after he appeared to be trending upward as June concluded. The 23-year-old had boosted his average another 11 points to .253 during the month, but that number has been on a quick descent thus far in July. Even factoring in Monday's effort, Adames is just 7-for-45 in 11 games since the calendar flipped, already prompting a 14-point tumble in his average and a 21-point drop in his on-base percentage.