Rays' Willy Adames: Racks up runs in win
Adames went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and three runs in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Adames lived on the bases throughout the afternoon, extending what has been a torrid stretch with the bat after an extremely sluggish start to his season. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Adames is 7-for-14 with two doubles, an RBI, three walks and six runs over his last four games, a stretch during which he's boosted his average 158 points to .195.
