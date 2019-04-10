Adames went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and three runs in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Adames lived on the bases throughout the afternoon, extending what has been a torrid stretch with the bat after an extremely sluggish start to his season. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Adames is 7-for-14 with two doubles, an RBI, three walks and six runs over his last four games, a stretch during which he's boosted his average 158 points to .195.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...