Adames went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Adames snapped out of a 2-for-17 slump that had covered his first five games of September with Friday's multi-hit effort. The young shortstop's double was his first extra-base hit of the current month as well, and he's only hit safely courtesy of anything other than a single on eight occasions since the calendar flipped to August (124 plate appearances).