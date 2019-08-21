Adames went 3-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

Adames' bat sprung back to life Tuesday, snapping him out of a four-game, 1-for-15 skid. The young shortstop is still hitting an impressive .305 during August after generating just a .193 figure in July, although he's laced just a modest four extra-base hits during the current month.