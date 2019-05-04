Adames went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Adames continued to make noise out of the bottom of the order, extending his hot start to the new month in the process. Adames is 5-for-11 with a double, two RBI, a walk and three runs over the first three games of May, raising his season average 28 points over that stretch.