Adames went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Adames connected for his 10th homer of the season in the seventh inning, launching a 406-foot shot to right field off Peter Fairbanks. The young shortstop now has a five-game hitting streak and has encouragingly managed to put together a second consecutive solid months at the plate (.274 average during June) after entering May with a .200 average with one homer and four RBI.