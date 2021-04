Adames is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Now on the bench for the second time in three days, Adames may be at risk of moving into more of a part-time role in light of his rough start to the season. After an 0-for-3 showing in Monday's 2-1 loss, Adames is now sitting on a .183/.227/.338 slash line and 30.7 percent strikeout rate through 75 plate appearances. Joey Wendle will cover shortstop Tuesday and bat fifth.