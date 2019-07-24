Adames is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

With one hit and 11 strikeouts in 21 at-bats over his last six games, Adames has looked lost at the plate lately and may begin to lose playing time as a result. He'll be on the bench for the second time in six games while Joey Wendle takes over at shortstop.