Rays' Willy Adames: Slugs 13th homer
Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Adames' bat finally started to show some signs of life at the plate as July wound down, as he went 6-for-17 with a double, three homers and five of his six RBI for the month over the last five games. The modest sample of success hopefully represents the start of a resurgence at the plate for Adames, who hit just .193 overall in July after generating an encouraging .273 figure in June.
