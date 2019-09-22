Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-innings win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Adames launched a mammoth 462-foot shot to center in the seventh, extending the Rays' lead to 3-1 at the time. The young shortstop is generating strong production as the season winds down and the Rays chase a playoff spot, as he's now reached safely in 11 of the last 12 games in which he's logged at least one official at-bat.