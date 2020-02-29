Rays' Willy Adames: Slugs first spring homer
Adames went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a Grapefruit League split-squad win over the Tigers on Thursday.
The 24-year-old came into the game without his first spring hit, but he remedied that with a second-inning two-run shot off Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann. Adames was eventually pulled for phenom Wander Franco to open the sixth inning, but not before kick-starting his Grapefruit League ledger with the multi-hit effort. Adames heads into the 2020 campaign looking to build on the career-best 20 home runs and 52 RBI he garnered last season across 584 plate appearances.
