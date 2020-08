Adames went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

The hot-hitting shortstop was at it again during a sluggish night overall for the Rays offense. Adames now owns a five-game hitting streak, a stretch during which he's gone 8-for-17 with three doubles, one triple, one home run, thee RBI, two walks and six runs.