Adames, who went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday, is nevertheless slashing just .104/.173/.229 over the 52 plate appearances encompassing his last 13 games.

Adames' season line was up to an impressive .322/.398/.585 following a fourth straight multi-hit effort on Sept. 2 in a win over the Yankees, but the shortstop has been in a deep funk since. At the heart of the 25-year-old's extended struggles is a massive 51.9 percent strikeout rate over that span, which has helped limit Adames to just five total hits during the sample. There was a glimmer of hope to be found in Sunday's round tripper, however, as it marked the second time Adames left the yard in the last three games.