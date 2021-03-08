Adames is hitting .300 (3-for-10) with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs across his first four spring games.

Entering his fourth major-league season, Adames is looking to put it all together after showing plenty of flashes thus far in his first three campaigns. Adames slugged a career-high .481 in 2020, belted a career-high 20 home runs a season prior, and generated a career-best .348 on-base percentage as a rookie back in 2018. The 25-year-old upped the intensity of his training this past offseason in an attempt to hit on all cylinders offensively in 2021, and he's gotten his quest off to an encouraging start, albeit over a small sample, early in Grapefruit League play.