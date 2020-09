Adames went 3-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

The shortstop picked up right where he'd left off at the end of August. Adames has three straight multi-hit efforts, and over his last 10 games he's batting .378 (14-for-37) with a 1.167 OPS. The hot streak has pushed his slash line on the season up to .316/.391/.579 with five homers, 15 RBI and 22 runs through 35 games.