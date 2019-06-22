Adames went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the A's.

The shortstop also came up big in the field, throwing out Khris Davis at home in the sixth inning with a strong relay when the Oakland slugger attempted to score from first on a Jurickson Profar double. Adames is now slashing .254/.317/.387 on the year with seven homers, three steals, 21 RBI and 31 runs through 70 games.