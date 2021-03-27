Adames went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs in a Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox on Friday, pushing his spring average to .343 (12-for-35) heading into Saturday's action.

Adames has kept his foot on the gas at the plate all spring, with the rest of his line consisting of two doubles, a triple, two home runs, five RBI, five walks and eight runs across 40 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has only gone hitless in consecutive exhibitions once across that 15-game sample, giving him no shortage of momentum heading into the regular season and seemingly corroborating the effectiveness of the adjustments he made to his swing this offseason.