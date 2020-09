Adames went 0-for-2 with a walk while recording a stolen base Tuesday to defeat the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Adames struggled throughout September but managed to record a stolen base while Robbie Ray was on the mound. He only stole two bases during the year but got a good jump on Danny Jansen during the fourth inning. The 25-year-old recorded a slash line of .259/.332/.481 during the 2020 regular season.