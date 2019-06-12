Rays' Willy Adames: Swipes home plate in loss
Adames went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk, a steal of home and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.
Adames accomplished the rare swipe of home plate in the fourth inning after a walk. The speedy shortstop went from first to third on a Kevin Kiermaier single before the Rays pulled off a double steal. Adames' run-scoring single in the ninth also brought the Rays to within a run before the comeback fizzled. The multi-hit effort was Adames' fourth of June and also snapped a brief 0-for-8 slump that had encompassed his previous two games.
