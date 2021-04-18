Adames is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Adames will sit out for the second time in four games while he remains in a prolonged slump at the plate. Over the Rays' last seven contests, Adames has gone 2-for-24 with 11 strikeouts, dropping his season average to .180. Adames could end up ceding more work at shortstop to Joey Wendle -- and eventually, top prospect Wander Franco -- if he struggles to get going at the plate in his future starts.