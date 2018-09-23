Adames is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Adames will head to the bench for the second time in the series despite being in the midst of an eight-game hit streak, in which he is 10-for-29 with a pair of home runs and five walks in 34 plate appearances. Joey Wendle will start at shortstop and bat fifth for the Rays.