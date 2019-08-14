Rays' Willy Adames: Three-hit night in win
Adames went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Padres on Tuesday.
Adames' second-half surge continued in impressive fashion Tuesday, as he played a part in nearly half of the team's runs for the night. The shortstop is now hitting .333 (18-for-54) with three doubles, five home runs, 10 RBI, eight walks, one hit by pitch and 14 runs across the 64 plate appearances he's logged in his last 16 games. Moreover, with a modest two round trippers and five RBI through his first 11 games of the month, he's just one shy of matching the tally he accumulated in each category during all of July.
