Rays' Willy Adames: Tweaks plate approach
Adames spent the offseason focusing on gaining strength and working on a slight adjustment at the plate, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Specifically, Adames noted that he's working to eliminate a toe tap from his swing and merely sticking with a leg kick to generate power from his lower half. The 23-year-old, who is projected to serve as the Rays' Opening Day shortstop, noted that because it's only a slight change, he won't hesitate to reintegrate the toe tap back into his swing if he isn't getting the desired results early on in the season. Adames struggled to make an impact in his initial taste of the big leagues last summer but shined upon receiving a second callup from Triple-A Durham, slashing .305/.383/.435 from July 22 onward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Ripple effects of Moustakas signing
Signing with the Brewers seems like good news for Mike Moustakas, but Scott White says it's...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...