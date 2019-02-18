Adames spent the offseason focusing on gaining strength and working on a slight adjustment at the plate, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Specifically, Adames noted that he's working to eliminate a toe tap from his swing and merely sticking with a leg kick to generate power from his lower half. The 23-year-old, who is projected to serve as the Rays' Opening Day shortstop, noted that because it's only a slight change, he won't hesitate to reintegrate the toe tap back into his swing if he isn't getting the desired results early on in the season. Adames struggled to make an impact in his initial taste of the big leagues last summer but shined upon receiving a second callup from Triple-A Durham, slashing .305/.383/.435 from July 22 onward.