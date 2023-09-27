Eflin (16-8) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits over five innings against Boston. He struck out four.

Eflin cruised through four innings Tuesday, holding the Red Sox scoreless until Enmanuel Valdez's three-run homer in the fifth. Still, the Rays were able to hang on to a 9-7 victory, giving Eflin his 16th win, third most in the Majors. The 29-year-old right-hander closed out the regular season on a high note, holding opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his last eight starts. Eflin will finish an impressive first year in Tampa with career bests in ERA (3.50), WHIP (1.02), strikeouts (186) and innings pitched (177.2).