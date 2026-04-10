Seigler (knee) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in his first rehab game with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.

It's the first game action since the Dominican Winter League for Seigler, who is coming back from left knee patellar tendinopathy. Because he's had such a long layoff, his rehab assignment could take a while. Seigler also has minor-league options remaining and could remain at Worcester after his rehab assignment is over.