Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Slams door for 19th save

Chapman secured the save Thursday against the White Sox, throwing a clean ninth inning.

Chapman made quick work out of the Chicago bats, landing all but one of his nine pitches for strikes. The hard-throwing left-hander has been shaky lately, having yielded six runs with two blown saves over his last seven innings, though he managed his first perfect outing Thursday since June 5 against the Yankees. Through 27.2 innings, Chapman has a 2.28 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB with 19 saves in 21 opportunities.