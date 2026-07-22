Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Slams door for 23rd save

Chapman secured the save in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Baltimore, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Chapman threw only six of his 13 pitches for strikes and failed to record a strikeout, so he didn't have his best stuff on the hill Wednesday. Even so, the veteran southpaw successfully converted his seventh consecutive save and hasn't given up a run in six straight outings. Through 32.2 innings, Chapman has a 1.93 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB with 23 saves in 25 attempts.