Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The 26-year-old appears to have taken hold of the starting gig behind the plate in Boston, as he has a .991 OPS through 11 games in May and started four straight games coming into Sunday. Connor Wong will catch for Brayan Bello in the series finale versus Atlanta.
