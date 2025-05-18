Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The 26-year-old appears to have taken hold of the starting gig behind the plate in Boston, as he has a .991 OPS through 11 games in May and started four straight games coming into Sunday. Connor Wong will catch for Brayan Bello in the series finale versus Atlanta.

More News