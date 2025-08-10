Narvaez (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that the catcher will return to the starting nine for Monday's series opener in Houston, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Narvaez hasn't played since Tuesday while he's managed a sore left knee, but Cora noted that the backstop will be available off the bench Sunday. Connor Wong had filled in for Narvaez in each of the Red Sox's previous three games, and Cora said that he elected to stick with Wong behind the dish Sunday because he typically serves as starter Brayan Bello's personal catcher. Once he returns to the lineup Monday, Narvaez should resume handling his usual duties as Boston's No. 1 backstop.