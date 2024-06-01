Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting eighth, Hamilton produced his second three-hit performance in the last eight games. The 26-year-old infielder has claimed a regular spot in Boston's starting lineup over the second half of May, and through the last 14 games he's slashing .375/.432/.575 with three doubles, a triple, a homer, four RBI, seven runs and five of his nine stolen bases on the season.