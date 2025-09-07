Hamilton went 1-for-3 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hamilton's playing time has dropped significantly over the last week -- this was his first start since Aug. 30. Romy Gonzalez and Nick Sogard have combined to handle second base, leaving Hamilton as a bench bat and defensive replacement in most games. He's still logged two steals over five games in September and is up to 20 thefts on 25 attempts this season. The infielder has added a .203/.259/.316 slash line, four home runs, 16 RBI, 25 runs scored, four doubles and one triple over 173 plate appearances.