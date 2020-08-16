Martinez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.

Martinez's bat appears to be coming around following a slow start. He's 7-for-21 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI over the last six games. He believes he's located the root cause of his poor start, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "My hips are sliding," Martinez said. "Whenever your hips slide, you have to make decisions more out in front. Whenever you've got to make decisions more out in front, you don't recognize pitches. ... It's been my hips. Go to the source: the hips." Despite the mini-surge, Martinez is batting .234/.322/.416, numbers well below is career standards.