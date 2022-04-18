Martinez went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-1 win over Minnesota.
Martinez struck out five times during the first two games of the series against the Twins, but he was effective as part of a late offensive surge by the Red Sox in Sunday's victory. The 34-year-old has recorded hits in eight of his first nine appearances in 2022, hitting .250 with a homer, four doubles, six runs and six RBI.
