Martinez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Martinez has been in the lineup for every game since April 17, and with a team off day coming Monday, manager Alex Cora decided it was an optimal time to build in two days of rest for the veteran slugger, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. The extra maintenance should prove beneficial for Martinez, who has bounced back nicely after a down 2020 campaign. Through his first 45 games of the season, Martinez is slashing .328/.404/.592 with 12 home runs, 37 RBI and 38 runs across 198 plate appearances.