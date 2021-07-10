Martinez went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two walks in Friday's 11-5 win over Philadelphia.

The designated hitter put Boston ahead for good with a three-run homer in the second inning. Martinez added a ground rule double in the third to cap off a four-run rally that solidified Boston's lead. The 33-year-old is 8-for-26 (.308) with two homers, eight RBI and five runs scored through seven games in July. That's right about in line with his .303/.372/.562 slash line through 358 plate appearances overall.