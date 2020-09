Martinez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Martinez hit the first of three Red Sox homers in the second inning, a solo shot to tie the game at one. The 33-year-old has struggled at the plate this year with a .235/.323/.419 slash line, four homers, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored through 36 games. He's picked up the pace recently, going 9-for-24 (.375) with three RBI and two runs scored in his last six contests.