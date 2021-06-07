Martinez (wrist) will sit for the third straight game Monday against the Marlins, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Martinez was a late scratch Saturday against the Yankees and didn't participate in Sunday's contest. Though he'll remain on the bench for one more game, the Red Sox are optimistic that Martinez will be ready to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus Houston, according to McCaffrey. Rafael Devers will rest his legs and serve as the designated hitter in Martinez's absence Monday.